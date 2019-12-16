Connect with us

Would You Pay $90K for a Race-Ready Civic Type R?

Latest Car News

Would You Pay $90K for a Race-Ready Civic Type R?

Published on

Honda is hard at work building a racing following around its 10th generation turbocharged Civic. No, we’re not talking about fart-pipe-installing, camber-screwing, massive-wing-installing, “VTEC kicked in, bro” wannabes. We mean legit, licensed racers. Today, Honda added a new $90,000 wrinkle into its existing Civic TC lineup, which already includes the Civic Si TCA and Civic Type R TCR. Meet the Civic Type R TC.

At $89,900, the Civic Type R TC will split the $52,500 Civic Si TCA and the $172,238 Type R TCR.

Eligible for SRO TC Americas Touring Car competition, the Civic Type R TC will boast the production 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with its anywhere from 270 to 330 horsepower, depending on the series. This engine will gain a Honda Performance Development radiator and auxiliary oil coolers, HPD cooling ducts, upgraded direct injection, am HPB/Borla downpipe and exhaust, HPD-enhanced third and fourth gears in the OEM transmission, an HPD Cusco limited-slip differential, and more.

The Chassis will include serious upgrades with its HPD/Bilstein inverted double-adjustable dampers, Eibach race springs, HPD front camber and caster plates, HPD/SPC rear camber adjustment, HPD/RV6 rear adjustable stabilizer bar, spherical suspension bushings and damper mounts, upgraded HPD/RV6 rear lower arms, and 18-by-9.5-inch Forgestar F14 cast-aluminum wheels.

The brakes also get healthy upgrades with Brembo four-piston calipers gripping HPD Girodisk two-piece front rotors, HPD Goodridge front and rear braided brake lines, an HPD ABS Modulator, and HPD brake cooling inlet ducts.

On the outside, this rig is fully race-ready with its high-flow front grille, J’s Racing FRP vented hood, and HPD APR adjustable rear wing. Inside, it’s got all the racing bits, including a quick-disconnect wheel, a welded multipoint roll cage, and an OMP racing seat, six-point harness, window and center nets and onboard fire control system.

You can order your Civic Type R TC directly from Honda Performance Development now. And, no, it is not street legal.

Related Topics:,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Latest Car News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Fuel Efficiency

We Know More About Future Ford Models

Fuel Efficiency

Whine About the Mustang Mach-E All You Want, but it’s a Game-Changer

Latest Car News

Tesla Trolls Everyone With the Cybertruck

Latest Car News

Lexus Creates the LC 500 Convertible

Latest Car News

Audi Expands A8 Lineup With the S Treatment

Recent Posts

2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD

Latest Car News

Charger AWD Regains R/T Looks, but Not its Power
By Dec 16, 2019

Latest Car News

2020 Honda Ridgeline Gets a New Transmission and a Big Price Hike
By Dec 16, 2019

Car Safety

2020 Honda Fit Takes a Step Backward in Safety
By Dec 16, 2019
2019 Honda Insight

Car Manufacturer News

Honda CEO Charges Ahead on Quality Improvements
By Dec 13, 2019

Car Manufacturer News

FCA Wants to Use Ethical EVs
By Dec 13, 2019
SPONSORED
To Top