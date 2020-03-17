Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Hearkens to the 1920s

(Credit: Rolls-Royce)

With a rich heritage that’s especially glamorous from a century ago, Rolls-Royce has decided to start drawing design inspiration. The first of such cars, called the Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet, is the first Collection Car of this new decade.

This car, which is supposed to embody frivolity, decadence, and all things the Roaring 20s stood for, certainly has plenty of flair. For starters it will be coated with a newly commissioned silver bespoke paint. Of course, silver is a significant color for Rolls-Royce and has been used many times throughout its history.

Accenting that silver paint are dark body accents. Even more interesting are the part-polished wheels that are supposed to provide a translucent shadow finish interrupted by a single silver pinstripe. Other details abound, like quilted leather on the sides of the transmission tunnel and open-pore carbon-fiber trim pieces.

Expect to see more throwback styling from the 1920s in future Rolls-Royce Collection Cars in the coming years. Apparently the British automaker thinks returning to the notorious era of conspicuous consumption is fashionable at the moment.