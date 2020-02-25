Here’s the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe

(Credit: Daimler)

Fast SUVs are a real market force these days and Mercedes has been at the forefront of the trend. Not to fall behind, it has debuted the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, which sprints from 0-60 in just 3.7 seconds. Even for a car that’s fast, but for an SUV that’s insane.

We already have the AMG version of the GLE, but this one is the “coupe” or the one for if you don’t want anyone tall sitting the backseat. Your passengers sure will love feeling all 603 horsepower surging from the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system bolted up, which pours on another 21 horsepower. It’s pretty ridiculous and that’s the point of such vehicles.

Anyway, also in the mix is the AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system and a nine-speed automatic transmission. With all that equipment, this SUV can still hit 174 mph, but don’t even think of doing that on public roads.

Like other AMG models, this hopped-up GLE 63 S Coupe gets unique exterior and interior treatments to remind you why you forked out premium cash to have it. After all, tapping into all that performance in most situations isn’t possible and/or prudent.

We can expect to see this super SUV arrive at U.S. dealerships this fall. Pricing should begin somewhere around $112,000 or so.