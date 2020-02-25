Connect with us

Here’s the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe

(Credit: Daimler)

Latest Car News

Here’s the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe

Published on

Fast SUVs are a real market force these days and Mercedes has been at the forefront of the trend. Not to fall behind, it has debuted the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, which sprints from 0-60 in just 3.7 seconds. Even for a car that’s fast, but for an SUV that’s insane.

We already have the AMG version of the GLE, but this one is the “coupe” or the one for if you don’t want anyone tall sitting the backseat. Your passengers sure will love feeling all 603 horsepower surging from the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system bolted up, which pours on another 21 horsepower. It’s pretty ridiculous and that’s the point of such vehicles.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe (Credit: Daimler)

Anyway, also in the mix is the AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system and a nine-speed automatic transmission. With all that equipment, this SUV can still hit 174 mph, but don’t even think of doing that on public roads.

Like other AMG models, this hopped-up GLE 63 S Coupe gets unique exterior and interior treatments to remind you why you forked out premium cash to have it. After all, tapping into all that performance in most situations isn’t possible and/or prudent.

We can expect to see this super SUV arrive at U.S. dealerships this fall. Pricing should begin somewhere around $112,000 or so.

Continue Reading
Related Topics:, ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Latest Car News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Latest Car News

Top 10 Car News Stories for January 2020

Latest Car News

Hyundai Boosts Ioniq Electric Driving Range

Latest Car News

C8 Corvette Production Has Begun

SUV News

Behold the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon

Latest Car News

Here’s the 2021 Cadillac Escalade

Recent Posts

Car Safety

Ford Helps Offer New Insurance Plan
By Feb 26, 2020

Latest Car News

Bentley Reveals Continental GT Mulliner Convertible
By Feb 25, 2020

Latest Car News

Lotus Evija Production is About to Begin
By Feb 21, 2020

Latest Car News

Honda Tweaks the Civic Type R
By Feb 21, 2020

Latest Car News

Toyota Launches its AWD Sedans
By Feb 19, 2020
SPONSORED
To Top