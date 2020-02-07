Connect with us

Here’s the 2021 Cadillac Escalade

(Credit: Cadillac)

GM continues to revamp its full-size truck lineup, this time unveiling the 2021 Cadillac Escalade. Of course, the most obvious change is the looks of the luxury SUV. Gone are the acres upon acres of chrome, but the front grille looks absolutely humongous next to the slim headlights.

2021 Cadillac Escalade (Credit: Cadillac)

Vertical front daytime running lights, a high beltline, vertical taillights, and few body creases create quite the unique aesthetic. In a day and age where cars look increasingly the same, at least the Escalade isn’t joining the pack.

Being a flagship vehicle, the new Cadillac Escalade comes with some cutting-edge tech like a curved OLED infotainment screen and the first AKG audio system used in a car. Super Cruise is also included, so commutes on the highway are a little less stressful. On top of that, there’s an augmented reality-enabled navigation system with a live forward camera view option, which is a fairly novel concept in a car.

2021 Cadillac Escalade (Credit: Cadillac)

Four exterior cameras come standard, something that used to be an upgrade. There’s also an optional Trailering Integration Package with up to nine exterior camera views, including one to help with lining up the hitch by yourself.

2021 Cadillac Escalade (Credit: Cadillac)

Like the Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, the Escalade boasts more interior space than ever. That means everyone can stretch out and get comfortable on all three rows, plus the cargo area will swallow up just about anything.

2021 Cadillac Escalade (Credit: Cadillac)

Parents will be interested to know the rear seat entertainment system comes with two 12.6-inch touchscreens that can stream games, music, and videos. Passengers can even access navigation, so the kids know just how long until you “get there.”

You can expect to see the 2021 Escalade at Cadillac dealers in the third quarter of this year.

