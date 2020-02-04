C8 Corvette Production Has Begun

(Credit: Chevrolet )

Thanks to the union strikes, production of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette was delayed, frustrating people who were in the line for the mid-engine American sports car. The delay is over as the first C8 recently rolled off the factory line in Bowling Green, Ky., with many more following.

That doesn’t mean you’re going to see C8 Corvettes at dealerships quite yet. The first shipments are expected in late February or maybe even early March. Those will be going pretty much straight to the people who reserved them.

In fact, it’s going to take a while for GM to fulfill all the reservation orders. There are reports that with the delay some have canceled their orders, which is to be expected. Still, getting your hands on a C8 isn’t going to be easy or quick.

If you’re to believe the initial reviews, the wait is worth it. Those few who have been so privileged as to drive the C8 Corvette rave about what a leap forward it represents in performance for the Corvette. Many will want to experience this for themselves, which is understandable.

There’s little doubt the C8 will be a hot car for some time to come, even if it doesn’t impress everyone. We also have no idea when production of the C8 convertible will begin.