Connect with us

BMW Exports Many U.S.-Made Vehicles

(Credit: BMW)

Car Manufacturer News

BMW Exports Many U.S.-Made Vehicles

Published on

German automaker BMW definitely wants to stay in the good graces of the United States, a key market for the luxury brand. That surely is behind one of its latest press releases touting the sheer value of cars it makes within the country’s borders and then exports to elsewhere. In fact, by BMW’s calculations it exports a higher value of cars from the U.S. than any other automaker.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, BMW says it exported 246,014 vehicles worth about $9.6 billion during 2019. The fact the Spartanburg, S.C., facility assembles SUVs like the BMW X5 and X3 surely doesn’t hurt, considering they sell for top dollar.

Most people think of BMW as a German brand because it’s from Germany and has its main operations there. But like many other automakers, it has been using American labor in domestic facilities to accommodate the second-largest automotive market in the world.

Some might take this BMW press release as brown nosing, and it kind of is, but that doesn’t make it bad. If BMW were to lose market share here it would suffer greatly. In some ways the U.S. market is more important than BMW’s home turf of Germany, but not entirely. Still, that’s pretty incredible.

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Car Manufacturer News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Latest Car News

Here’s the 2021 Cadillac Escalade

Latest Car News

Fisker Accidentally Lets Electric Truck Plan Leak

Latest Car News

Nikola Reveals Badger Electric Pickup Truck

Car Manufacturer News

Hyundai Suspends Car Production in South Korea

Latest Car News

Cadillac Ditching the Blackwing V-8

Recent Posts

Latest Car News

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is Insane
By Mar 5, 2020

Latest Car News

Chevrolet Ends Impala Production
By Mar 4, 2020

Concept Vehicles

Polestar Shows Off the Precept
By Mar 4, 2020

Car Manufacturer News

Rivian Will Skip Car Dealers
By Mar 4, 2020

Car Safety

Ford Helps Offer New Insurance Plan
By Feb 26, 2020
SPONSORED
To Top