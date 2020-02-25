Connect with us

Bentley Reveals Continental GT Mulliner Convertible

(Credit: Bentley )

Bentley Reveals Continental GT Mulliner Convertible

If you’re interested in buying a new convertible but want something lavishly expensive, you’re in luck. Bentley just pulled the wraps off the new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible. Designed and built by Bentley Mulliner, which is the bespoke division inside Bentley, it’s high-end even for a Bentley. In fact, Bentley says it tops the Continental GT model family.

There are some unique features included in this drop-top. The most obvious is right up front: a Double Diamond grille you won’t find on any other vehicle. Inspiration for the design comes from the Diamond-in-Diamond interior quilting for which Bentley is famous.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible (Credit: Bentley)

Almost as highly featured are the unique new Mulliner 22-inch, 10-spoke wheels. Painted and polished, the wheels contain floating and self-leveling badges that don’t spin with everything else. You know, so people can easily identify what car you’re driving as you roll by.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible (Credit: Bentley)

Then there’s the Mulliner interior, which has been completely handcrafted. It contains 400,000 stitches and is a vegan’s absolute nightmare, making it obvious Bentley isn’t departing from it’s leather-bound history anytime soon. There are eight custom three-color combos, which includes a design line for the third accent color.

Both the Bentley 4.0-liter V-8 and 6.0-liter W-12 powertrains will be available for the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible. An official public reveal is set for March 3 at the Geneva Motor Show.

