Aston Martin V12 Speedster Wows

(Credit: Aston Martin )

It seems British automakers are following a trend of making extremely expensive, questionably practical, limited run cars lately for wealthy collectors. That certainly sums up the newly revealed Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

Q by Aston Martin, the bespoke customization service, has created the dramatic design. As you can clearly see, this car is lacking a windshield, so owners will have the pleasure of donning goggles like drivers and passengers of times long since passed.

There are also separate pods for the driver and passenger. That translates into a completely cut-off experience when driving, which maybe is what some people crave. This layout also hearkens back to the DBR1, which won the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This car borrows elements from the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera and Vantage model lines, but with enough twists for a completely unique presentation. It uses a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12, producing 700 horsepower and providing the kind of acceleration that surely will mean picking plenty of bugs out of your teeth.

Production will be limited to a mere 88 examples. If you have to ask how to get one, you probably can’t get one, so don’t ask. Some will float into the auction market within the next few years, selling at highly inflated prices, so these truly are playthings for the 1 percent.