Porsche Launches 718 GTS 4.0 Models

(Credit: Porsche )

Porsche Launches 718 GTS 4.0 Models

Published on

Attention all driving enthusiasts: Porsche has answered your requests by revealing new 718 GTS 4.0 models. These high-spec 718 Cayman and Boxster models should help be the cure to the slug of boring vehicles clogging the marketplace today. And both come with a manual six-speed transmission, not a DCT or paddles or some other nonsense. Brilliant!

As you might’ve guessed from the name, both models will use a 4.0-liter six-cylinder boxer engine we already know from the Porsche 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4. That means about 394 horsepower at your disposal, along with excellent handling characteristics and three pedals. Does it get any better?

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 (Credit: Porsche)

Actually, it does. There’s a freer-flowing sports exhaust system, Porsche Active Suspension Management, and a ride height that is 20 mm lower. Porsche even throws in the Sport Chrono package and Porsche Track Precision App, because let’s be honest about what these cars will be used for (hint: not going to Costco).

There are, of course, some unique cosmetic appointments for both 718 GTS 4.0 models. They come with 20-inch light-alloy wheels in a satin-gloss black, with performance tires wrapped around. Red calipers and cross-drilled brake discs are also standard. Exterior trim is applied to the exterior, while dark Alcantara graces the interior. Sports Seats Plus are also standard.

According to Porsche, both the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 will hit dealerships in late March of this year.

