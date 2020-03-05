2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is Insane

(Credit: Porsche)

Despite the Geneva Motor Show being cancelled, Porsche was still able to show off the all-new 2021 911 Turbo S and it’s insane. Using the new 992 platform, this top-tier 911 has grown bigger but is quicker and more advanced than ever. Like before, it’s also available as a Coupe or Cabriolet.

While it’s not a huge car, the 911 Turbo S is 45 mm wider over the front axle and 20 mm wider over the rear. Track width has also increased 42 mm up front and 10 mm in the rear. And for the first time ever the car has staggered tires: 20-inch tires in the front and 21-inch tires out back.

Then there’s the issue of power and performance. A new 3.8-liter flat-six uses two VTG turbos for a combined output of 641 horsepower and 590 lb.-ft. of torque. An eight-speed PDK designed just for Turbo models helps with a claimed 0-62 acceleration at 2.7 seconds. That’s 0.2 seconds quicker than the previous generation.

Other advancements come in a variety of formats. One is aerodynamics, with controlled cooling air flaps in the front, a bigger rear wing, and a redesigned extendable front spoiler for the Cabriolet. Boosting handling is a new Porsche Active Suspension Management system and a ride height lowered by 10 mm. Of course, all-wheel drive is standard.

You’ll have to be well-heeled to grab a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S. Coupe models start at $203,500 and Cabriolets begin at $216,300. Dealers should start taking orders soon, with first deliveries slated for late 2020.