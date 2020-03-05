Connect with us

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is Insane

(Credit: Porsche)

Latest Car News

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is Insane

Published on

Despite the Geneva Motor Show being cancelled, Porsche was still able to show off the all-new 2021 911 Turbo S and it’s insane. Using the new 992 platform, this top-tier 911 has grown bigger but is quicker and more advanced than ever. Like before, it’s also available as a Coupe or Cabriolet.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S (Credit: Porsche)

While it’s not a huge car, the 911 Turbo S is 45 mm wider over the front axle and 20 mm wider over the rear. Track width has also increased 42 mm up front and 10 mm in the rear. And for the first time ever the car has staggered tires: 20-inch tires in the front and 21-inch tires out back.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S (Credit: Porsche)

Then there’s the issue of power and performance. A new 3.8-liter flat-six uses two VTG turbos for a combined output of 641 horsepower and 590 lb.-ft. of torque. An eight-speed PDK designed just for Turbo models helps with a claimed 0-62 acceleration at 2.7 seconds. That’s 0.2 seconds quicker than the previous generation.

Other advancements come in a variety of formats. One is aerodynamics, with controlled cooling air flaps in the front, a bigger rear wing, and a redesigned extendable front spoiler for the Cabriolet. Boosting handling is a new Porsche Active Suspension Management system and a ride height lowered by 10 mm. Of course, all-wheel drive is standard.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S (Credit: Porsche)

You’ll have to be well-heeled to grab a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S. Coupe models start at $203,500 and Cabriolets begin at $216,300. Dealers should start taking orders soon, with first deliveries slated for late 2020.

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Latest Car News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Latest Car News

Here’s the 2021 Cadillac Escalade

Latest Car News

Fisker Accidentally Lets Electric Truck Plan Leak

Latest Car News

Nikola Reveals Badger Electric Pickup Truck

Car Manufacturer News

Hyundai Suspends Car Production in South Korea

Latest Car News

Cadillac Ditching the Blackwing V-8

Recent Posts

Car Manufacturer News

BMW Exports Many U.S.-Made Vehicles
By Mar 4, 2020

Latest Car News

Chevrolet Ends Impala Production
By Mar 4, 2020

Concept Vehicles

Polestar Shows Off the Precept
By Mar 4, 2020

Car Manufacturer News

Rivian Will Skip Car Dealers
By Mar 4, 2020

Car Safety

Ford Helps Offer New Insurance Plan
By Feb 26, 2020
SPONSORED
To Top