More Lucid Air Details Revealed

(Credit: Lucid Motors)

Innovation is a beautiful thing, which is why it’s great to hear details about emerging automakers and their products. One that’s getting ready to make waves is Lucid, which has plans to launch the all-electric Air sedan in the near future. In a recent interview, the company’s CEO Peter Rawlinson revealed more details about a car we’ve been anticipating since 2016.

Among the details we know about the Lucid Air is the fact it will use two to three permanent-magnet electric motors. That means the car runs with front-wheel drive when under a light load, but can instantly switch to all-wheel drive. Power could range anywhere from 600 to 1,800 horsepower, figures that could really make Tesla sweat.

Other revelations include the fact that the Lucid Air we originally saw is now two generations old. All kinds of tech has changed, even though the overall look of the car hasn’t.

Production of the Lucid Air hasn’t begun yet and it might be slightly delayed. The coronavirus outbreak has made completing the new factory in Casa Grande, Ariz., understandably difficult. Still, it looks like a market launch will happen in 2021.

In fact, Rawlinson says production is about nine months out. The company is gearing up to establish stores, but there’s no official word on exactly what those will be like. Don’t be surprised if Lucid takes a page out of the Tesla Store model, but with some twists.

Source: Motor Trend

