McLaren 620R Pushes Sports Series Further

(Credit: McLaren )

There’s a lot of talk about the newly-revealed McLaren 620R being a street-legal race car. That’s exciting, but the concept is hardly new, considering such vehicles have been sold since about a century ago. However, the newest McLaren truly does push the envelope, taking the brand’s Sports Series where it’s never gone before.

Usurping the McLaren 600LT is no small thing, but as some have pointed out, the 620R is essentially a road-going version of the 570S GT4 used for racing. Others point out it works as a “budget” McLaren Senna. Basically, this vehicle packs a big punch and doesn’t cost as much as you might expect.

McLaren 620R (Credit: McLaren )

Slotted mid-ship is a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V-8 engine, the same as all other McLaren Sports Series models. However, it’s tuned to produce 610 horsepower and 457 lb.-ft. of torque. Using a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, the 620R sprints from 0-62 in 2.9 seconds. It can also hit 200 mph.

In addition, there are chassis and aero upgrades like that big rear wing to push this model beyond the impressive 600LT. Buyers can get Pirelli slicks for track use, in addition to the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo Rs for street driving.

McLaren 620R (Credit: McLaren )

Pricing is set at $299,000. A mere 350 620Rs will be made, so if you’re not in line for one by now you’re probably too late. Deliveries are set to begin in February of next year, so brace for news of the first one crashed around then.

