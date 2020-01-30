Hyundai Boosts Ioniq Electric Driving Range

Connect with us

(Credit: Hyundai)

You have an even better reason to take a look at the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, considering the automaker announced the electric vehicle’s driving range has been boosted by 37%. That’s a significant increase, but the price of the Ioniq isn’t shooting up in turn. Hyundai says MSRP for the 2020 model year starts at just $33,045. Try getting a Tesla Model 3 for anywhere near that price.

That increased range means an additional 46 miles of driving, at least under certain conditions. Driving with a heavy foot, extreme temperatures, blasting the AC, etc. will of course decrease the range on any car.

Charging times aren’t quite as impressive as a Tesla, so everything isn’t all sunshine and roses for the Ioniq Electric. Using a standard DC fast charger, you can replenish 136 miles of range, which is about 80%, in 54 minutes. This is still one of the sacrifices you make with an EV, because refueling a car usually takes 5 minutes or less.

To sweeten the deal further, Hyundai has added some enhanced infotainment features to the 2020 Ioniq Electric. Among them is a 10.25-inch screen and Harmon Kardon premium audio. SmartSense active safety and driver assistance has also been improved, including Highway Drive Assist, High Beam Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance.

