2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE

Toyota Readying GR Performance Models

Oh, it’s happening and it’s glorious: Toyota is remembering its performance roots, finally. While we’re probably not getting the GR Yaris everyone’s been drooling over lately, here in the States we should have a good shot at some of the other rumored upcoming GR performance models.

Among the possibilities is a high-strung GR Corolla Hatchback, which sounds completely awesome. After all, smoking someone using a Corolla would be the ultimate insult.

Then there’s the rumor of the Toyota C-HR getting the GR treatment. It’s about time, because the little crossover looked like it could’ve been something impressive, but front-wheel drive and anemic power aren’t an inspiring combination.

Both of the above-mentioned potential GR models would likely use a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine, the same one being used in the GR Yaris. In Japanese spec that engine produces a stout 268 horsepower. That’s a huge jump from the 144 horsepower on tap for the C-HR.

Considering people seem to have an unquenchable thirst for performance crossovers, this could be a financially savvy move on Toyota’s part. Not only would it help remake the well-earned reputation of making boring vehicles, it could draw even more people to dealerships.

