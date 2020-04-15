Connect with us

Ford Mustang Mach-E Will Make Exhaust Noises

(Credit: Ford)

Latest Car News

Ford Mustang Mach-E Will Make Exhaust Noises

Published on

Ford has already angered Mustang enthusiasts by slapping a pony badge on the all-electric crossover. Now fans are mocking the company for using fake exhaust noises in the EV to make owners feel more excited while driving.

Fake exhaust or engine noises piped into cabins is nothing new, sadly. With improved cabin insulation cars like the BMW M5 employ this trick to make you as the driver feel more “connected” with the vehicle as it accelerates. Is it silly? Some say yes, others no.

To create these fake exhaust noises, Ford put a team of sound engineers to work. Their task was to create a soundtrack that conveyed both powerful performance as well as futuristic finesse. It’s a weird combination and apparently in the most aggressive mode has a hint of a starship whine to it.

If you get a Mach-E and don’t like the noises, you can turn them off. But if you’re a fan you can listen to them constantly while driving your performance electric crossover. As electric cars become more popular these types of things will probably be more commonplace, but for now people are going to make fun and that’s that.

Source: Road & Track

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Latest Car News

SPONSORED

Newsletter

Get Our StoriesIn Your Inbox

Subscribe for our latest news, reviews, and lists.

Popular Stories

Latest Car News

2020 Corvette Orders Have Closed

Latest Car News

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Marches to Its Own Beat

Fuel Efficiency

Hyundai Debuts 2021 Elantra

Car Recalls

Ford Recalls 268,000 Vehicles

Latest Car News

Rivian Has To Hold Back For Now

Recent Posts

Car Manufacturer News

Ford Reportedly Building Charging Network
By Apr 17, 2020

SUV News

Lexus Readying New Flagship SUV
By Apr 17, 2020

Car Manufacturer News

Mazda Offers Free Services to Healthcare Workers
By Apr 17, 2020

Car Manufacturer News

Canoo Readying to Enter the Market
By Apr 16, 2020

Car Manufacturer News

Volkswagen Doesn’t Think the Sedan is Dead
By Apr 16, 2020
SPONSORED
To Top